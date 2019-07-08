Ranveer shares adorable photo of Deepika 'high on cake'

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): It seems like actor Ranveer Singh had a happy birthday indeed, courtesy his lovely wife Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood's powerhouse, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, posted an adorable picture of his wife Deepika, who is beaming with joy and apparently 'high' on Ranveer's birthday cake.

"High on Cake #happybirthdaytome" Ranveer captioned the post.

Wishes poured in for Bollywood's 'Bajirao', who turned 34 on Saturday, but the cutest wish was from his lady love.

Deepika shared a throwback picture of her husband from his childhood sucking on a popsicle.

Showering all the love she possibly could, Deepika wrote, "Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..."

On the occasion of his birthday, the 'Simmba' star treated his fans with the first look of him as Kapil Dev from his upcoming sport-drama '83', which is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

