Ranveer Singh attends Arsenal-Chelsea Premier League derby clash, demonstrates love for football

London [United Kingdom], May 3, (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh attended The North London derby between Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Attending the sell-out clash in London as an ambassador for the English Premier League in India, Ranveer cheered the players on, demonstrating his love for the beautiful game.



The Bollywood star met football legends Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pitchside during Arsenal-Chelsea game.



Taking to Instagram story, the actor dropped an image of himself at the Emirates stadium. He wrote, "The Glorious Emirates Stadium! Home of the Gunners!@plforindia @premierleauge #ARSCHE."



Ranveer also shared a picture with British-Somali long-distance runner, Mohamed Farah, captioning his post as, "Best times with @hussein_mofarah."





The 37-year-old also posted videos from his love-match experience at the stadium, with a caption that read, "Let's Go, wait till the end."



Previously, on his partnership with the Premier League, the actor said, "I am honoured to take on an ambassador role with the Premier League. I look forward to sharing my passion for football and hope to help develop and grow the fan base of the sport in India."



Ranveer has visited the UK on a number of occasions as part of his efforts to promote the EPL to football fans back home in India.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in 'Cirkus', which failed to impress the audience.

He will be seen next in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt.

The film will mark his first on-screen collaboration with Alia since the smash-hit 'Gully Boy'. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra will also play pivotal roles in the film.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28, this year. (ANI)

