Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone his 'multi talented baby'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Apart from being a great actor, Deepika Padukone is also an amazing cook.

On Tuesday night, Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh conducted a special Q&A session on Instagram, wherein he answered several fans' questions.

A lot of questions were about Deepika and Ranveer answered them with loads of love.

When a netizen asked Ranveer whether he likes the food cooked by his wife, the 'Gully Boy' star could not stop heaping praises on Deepika.





"Love it. She is an amazing cook. My multitalented baby," he replied.

Sharing Ranveer's answer on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Trying to earn brownie points for?" and tagged her husband.

Another fan asked Ranveer how much was he missing Deepika. The actor, who is currently in the UK to watch Premier League games, won hearts with his one-word reply, "Loads!".



Deepika shared this answer as well and said, "also Me".

Deepika and Ranveer fell in love with each other in 2012, during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After six years of being in a relationship, they tied the knot in 2018 in Italy. (ANI)

