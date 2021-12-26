Ranveer Singh calls Harrdy Sandhu a 'special soul'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Actors Ranveer Singh and Harrdy Sandhu have bonded really well while working on the film '83'.

Taking to Instagram, Harrdy penned a heartfelt post for his co-star.

"To my Captain @ranveersingh aka Kapal for me.Bhaaji what a person you are and what a journey 83 has been. You have led from the front whether we talk about on-screen or off-screen. I have learnt a lot from you," he wrote.



Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. In the film, Ranveer and Harrdy essay the role of Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Madan Lal respectively.



Recalling working with Ranveer, Harrdy shared the former's hard work has inspired him a lot.

"I have thrown a lot of questions about acting and whenever I was confused because it was my first film. You answered them and helped me become a better actor and a better person altogether. I have always been blown away by your hard work, dedication and discipline. I will always look upto you and will always see you as my elder brother. Thank so much for all the love and support you have shown. Love you for life," he added.

After reading Harrdy's post, Ranveer heaped praises on him, saying he is a "special soul."

"My beautiful brother! You are a special soul! Blessed! May you continue to shine bright! Love and only Love," Ranveer commented.

'83', which was released on Friday, also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. (ANI)

