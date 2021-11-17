Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone share insight into their romantic getaway for 3rd anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): For those who think a low-key getaway cannot be a romantic option for celebrating a wedding anniversary, Bollywood's one of the much-loved celebrity couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shows you how it can be!

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their third wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in the year 2018.

While everyone had their eyes scouting pictures of where the couple has headed to celebrate their special day, the duo on Wednesday took to their Instagram handles to share a few pictures of how they spent their romantic getaway.

While most of the pictures see both of them embracing each other, a special monochrome snap sees Ranveer kissing his wife on her forehead.









Sharing the pictures, Ranveer captioned the post with a heart, infinity and an evil-eye emoticon.

Meanwhile, Deepika posted the pictures with the caption, "All of my heart..."

Inside pictures of the couple being clicked with fans have also gone viral on social media. According to the snaps, the couple had spent their mini-vacation at Uttrakhand.

The adorable pictures accumulated more than 1 million views and thousands of heartfelt comments within a few hours of being posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on their work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's directorial '83' after their last film together, 'Padmaavat'. (ANI)

