Ranveer Singh digs out adorable childhood picture, fans can't stop gushing over him

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranveer Singh on Wednesday dug out an adorable childhood picture of himself.

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram to treat his fans to the picture that features him sitting and posing with this signature smiling face.

In the picture, Ranveer is seen wearing a white sweatshirt and high-waisted jeans, while his hair looks well kept.

He kept the caption simple yet descriptive of his life mantra as he wrote, "Style mein rehne ka."

Fans of the 35-year-old actor left scores of comments on the picture as they gushed over little Ranveer in the picture.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor is often delighting his fans with such throwback and recent pictures of himself on Instagram. (ANI)

