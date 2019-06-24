Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh feels Deepika Padukone is a good Sindhi bahu

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:31 IST

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh, who hails from a Sindhi family recently commented on wife Deepika Padukone's Instagram post complimenting him on being a good 'Sindhi Bahu'.
Sing does not miss an opportunity to express his love for Padukone by commenting on her pictures and his latest response is proof of the same.
The 'Piku' actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen stealing the limelight in a white top and shimmery silver pants. Completing the look, the actor wore matching silver bellies and earrings with minimal makeup.
"There's no such thing as too much bling!" she captioned one of the pictures. The loving husband was quick enough to comment on the post and tagged the actor as the best Sindhi Bahu. "Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu," he commented on a post where Deepika can be seen walking in style in the gorgeous ensemble.In the second picture, awestruck by the dimples of his wife, Ranveer wrote, "Dil le gaye Dimples tere."This is not the first time the actor went all praising for his wife on Instagram. Earlier the actor even commented on the picture where Deepika looked dazzling in green attire. "Ive been told to eat my greens," the actor commented under the picture.On the work front, the Bollywood's couple power would next be seen in '83' where Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika as his reel wife. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan
The actor is currently in London to commence the shooting schedule of his film. While Deepika recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of 'Chhapaak' where she will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:19 IST

Tollywood star Ram Pothineni fined for smoking

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has been fined Rs 200 by police for smoking in a non-smoking area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:50 IST

Meghan Markle's engagement ring has a major upgrade!

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Seems like Meghan Markle has some new bling to show off! Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since the arrival of her and Prince Harry's son Archie at Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:08 IST

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox enjoy girls night out

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): It has been 15 years since the popular American sitcom 'Friends' came to an end. It's no secret that the cast of the show, especially the women, have remained super close even after the series concluded.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:53 IST

2019 BET Awards: Nipsey Hussle honoured with posthumous...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): American rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, who passed away this year was honoured with posthumous Humanitarian Award and a star-studded performance dedicated to him at the 2019 BET Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:20 IST

Anushka Sharma fulfill dreams of fans in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], June 24 (ANI): It seemed like a dream come true for a group of Indian girls holidaying in Brussels, who managed to meet Anushka Sharma, after tracking their favourite star on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:07 IST

BET Awards 2019: Rihanna presents Mary J. Blige with Lifetime...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): The 2019 Bet Awards hosted by actor Regina Hall at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, turned out to be a star-studded night. The award ceremony featured a number of pop stars and rappers who are dominating the music industry right now, from Cardi B to

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:42 IST

Carrie Underwood posts hilarious video of her baby bawling after...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood has shared a hilarious video of singer and husband Mike Fisher going all out to impress their 5-month-old baby with his singing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Douglas Smith opens up about his on-screen relationship with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): The season 2 of HBO's popular show 'Big Little Lies' is back and has introduced some new faces. Among them is actor Douglas Smith, who plays Jane's (Shailene Woodley) co-worker Corey Brockfield.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:41 IST

Jordyn Woods thinks Tristan Thompson cheating scandal wasn't...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian, who is reeling over her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, recently revealed that Jordyn didn't think it was "a big deal."

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:23 IST

Shraddha Kapoor enjoying 'Saaho' shoot in snow-clad mountains

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying her time shooting in Europe for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Saaho'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:07 IST

Rishi Kapoor receives special guests in New York

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York for medical treatment, is having a great time with family and friends from the film fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:02 IST

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are "over the moon" after welcoming Psalm

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): American reality TV star Jonathan Cheban said that Kim Kardashian is in "baby-bliss" after welcoming son, Psalm, with husband Kanye West.

Read More
iocl