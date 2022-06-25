Ranveer Singh flaunts his undergarments at an Award function

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh never fails to gather all the eyeballs with his unusual dressing sense, and now the actor has again come into the limelight after a video of his has gone viral where was 'showing off' his Versace undergarments at an award function.

At the recently Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards, the 'Padmavat' actor stood up to the stage and shared a hilarious incident that happened between him and his close friend and 'Gunday' co-actor Arjun Kapoor regarding 'sasti chaddi' (cheap undergarments) at a mall in Dubai.

The 36-year-old actor stated that Arjun Kapoor plays a very big role in his style evolution. "He was the first person to tell me that I could actually buy expensive clothes. 3 years into the show business and he sat me down in a mall in Dubai and said, 'baba you can afford to buy this underwear. Tu sasti chadiya kyu pehen raha hai? Movie star hai tu movie star'. Today Arjun Kapoor will be very proud that I am head-to-toe in Versace." Ranveer stated in his speech.

Later on, the 'Gully Boy' actor was seen flaunting his Versace undergarment on stage which made everyone laugh.



This video of Ranveer's hilarious speech has gone viral on social media and fans flooded the comment section with laughter emoticons, meanwhile many netizens even slammed the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor for his on-stage behaviour.

"Being hero doesn't mean u speak shit come on man show some decency" a user commented on the video.

Another user wrote, "kuch b Sharam ati h bollywood me aisi harkatein dekh k...(Ashamed to see these kind of behaviour in Bollywood)

Ranveer and Arjun share a very strong bond and fans often see their love for each other on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and now he has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani ki prem kahaani' with Alia Bhatt in his kitty. (ANI)

