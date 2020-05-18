Ranveer Singh goes 'back to when WWF was life', shares childhood throwback picture

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday showcased his childhood fascination with American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in a throwback photo.

In the picture Ranveer can be seen copying the WWE professional wrestler.

Along with the post accompanying the picture, Ranveer wrote, "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life [?] had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan."



The post garnered more than 4.7 lakh likes including celebrities like Aparshakti Khurrana.

Aditi Rao Haydari couldn't stop laughing and commented, "Hahahahahahahah! " along with a heart emoji

While Ali Fazal chimed in saying," Hahahahahaha I can hear the music and the crowd!!"

Lately, the ' Padmaavat' star has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared an edited image of himself as Joe Exotic, the star from the popular Netflix series 'Tiger King.' (ANI)

