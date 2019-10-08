Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh jets off to Hyderabad for 'Sooryavanshi'

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After celebrating the wrap-up party of his upcoming sports drama '83,' Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh jetted off to Hyderabad to commence shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'.
The actor, who played the role of Sangram Bhalerao in the cop drama 'Simmba, will be seen playing a cameo in 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar.
"Ranveer made sure that his 83 team had a blast at the wrap party. He made everyone's night as he chilled and danced with his crew with whom he has formed an extremely intimate bond. Post this, he headed straight to the airport for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is being filmed in Hyderabad," informs an eyewitness from the party.
The 'Padmavat' actor will be in Hyderabad for a week until the schedule gets wrapped up.
"Ranveer will be in Hyderabad for about a week and wrap his commitments for Sooryavanshi, Rohit's new cop film in the brilliant cop universe that he is currently creating with Akshay Kumar As Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer as Simmba," the eyewitness concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:42 IST

Shawn Mendes sets Singapore Indoor Stadium on fire with...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with 'Lost in Japan' from his latest self-titled album.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:28 IST

Shah Rukh Khan goes sassy with his replies, makes #AskSRK...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): After being absent from the limelight for a long time, Bollywood's 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan finally made his presence felt on Twitter by striking a conversation with his fans, making #AskSRK to the top-trending hashtag.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:05 IST

Justin and Hailey face criticism for enacting Miley Cyrus's post...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Newly-married couple singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin faced backlash by Miley Cyrus fans after they enacted the pop-icons post-surgery banana freakout.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:43 IST

Madonna postpones Brooklyn concert due to injured knee

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Madonna has postponed another show on her 'Madame X' tour in Brooklyn after she injured her knee.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:46 IST

Jeffrey Dean Morgan weds Hilarie Burton

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): 'The Walking Dead' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially off the market now! Morgan has married actress Hilarie Burton.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:01 IST

From Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:07 IST

Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti join 'Here Today' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and 'Gossip Girl' alum Penn Badgley have joined the cast of 'Here Today'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:13 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her wedding dress designed by Off-White

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): A week after supermodel Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows with singer Justin Bieber in a lavish wedding ceremony; she finally revealed the wedding dress she wore for the big day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Nick Jonas joins 'The Voice' as coach for Season 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas is all set to join season 18 of the NBC singing competition 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 05:37 IST

Before Netflix, 'The Irishman' to run in Broadway for a month

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Prior to its release on the streaming giant Netflix, Martin Scorsese's directorial 'The Irishman' will get a run at Broadway theatre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:38 IST

Jason Statham to star in 'Le Convoyeur' remake

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Jason Statham is all set to star in the remake of 2004 French thriller 'Le Convoyeur' with filmmaker Guy Ritchie as the director of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 04:13 IST

How #MeToo movement developed 'The Morning Show', tells Reese Witherspoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): With less than a month to go for the release of her upcoming Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show', Reese Witherspoon opened up about how the show developed and found its direction from the popular #MeToo movement.

Read More
iocl