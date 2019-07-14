Ranveer Singh keeps it classy on latest magazine cover

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Bollywood's powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh has shared images from his recent photo shoot for a magazine, and it is so apt to say that his all-intense and classy look is sure to win hearts!

The 34-year-old actor shared images on Instagram from the cover shoot for Femina magazine. He also shared glimpses of the shoot on his Instagram Story.

In the first picture, Bollywood's 'Bajirao', sporting a zipped shirt, striped pant and a white and black zipper jacket, poses with a red screen looking all intense.

The second picture is a close up of Ranveer in a round-neck T-shirt and chequered jacket and a moustache to perfectly sum up the look.

The third photograph shared by him is of the magazine cover itself, where he can be seen looking through a green frame resting on his right hand in what appears to be a velvet shirt, red pants and printed yellow and black jacket.

"The Ranveer Reign" reads the title on the magazine cover.

On the work front, Ranveer is busy prepping for '83', which is based on the life of ace cricketer Kapil Dev, who not only led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup but also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

While Ranveer is set to essay the main role, the film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

