Ranveer Singh looks smoking hot in white suit at Tiffany event in New York

New York [US], April 28 (ANI): Ranveer Singh reached in a white suit to rock the Tiffany and Co event in New York on Thursday.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share some of the pictures from the event. Ranveer looks smoking hot as he went for a white suit with a plunging neckline. He sported a layered neckpiece and black shades. He also adorned his white suit with precious jewels. Earlier, Ranveer was sharing posts from his New York vacation. He also shared the invitation card from the Tiffany event on his Instagram story suggesting he would attend the event.

View this post on Instagram



Many videos and pictures from the event have been shared by one of Ranveer's fan pages. In one of the videos, Ranveer is seen interacting with fans waiting outside the venue. He greeted them, waved at them and also blew flying kisses to them.

In one picture, Ranveer was framed with actress Zahirah MacWilson and Marion Caunter.

Ranveer Singh with Actress Zahirah MacWilson and Marion Caunter at the Tiffany & Co the land mark opening #TiffanyAndCo #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/gZF6jUsw5P — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 28, 2023



In another, he was conversing with NBA champion Dwayne Wade and actor Gabrielle Union. Ranveer is the NBA's brand ambassador for India.

Ranveer Singh interacting with Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union at the Tiffany & Co the land mark opening #TiffanyAndCo #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/bz7cyVyVTx — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) April 28, 2023



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has not seen commercial success in his last few releases. He will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt. After 'Gully Boy', the couple is making a comeback on the big screen. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. (ANI)