Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh raises toast on completing London schedule of '83'

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:27 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Bollywood's powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh who is in London for the shooting of his upcoming film '83' raised a toast on the completion of the first schedule.
The 34-year-old actor who is known for his sartorial choices shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which he is dressed in some cool and funky clothes along with a pair of white nerdy sunglasses.
"& that's a schedule wrap, folks! CHEERS," he wrote alongside the video.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

& that’s a schedule wrap, folks ! ???? CHEERS???? @83thefilm ????

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 30, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT


Mini Mathur, wife of Kabir Khan who is the directing the film was the first one to drop a comment on the video. "Congratulations!!!! That's been just about a 563-year long schedule so ...about time," she wrote.
The actor who will be seen portraying the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film has regularly shared pictures from the sets of the film. Sometime back, the actor received a special visitor who was none other than Sunil Gavaskar. Sharing a happy picture of the team with the guest on Instagram, film's director Kabir Khan wrote, "The little master came to see us play cricket in England".
The makers of the film dropped the first look of Ranveer on his birthday. The look bears a near-perfect resemblance to Kapil Dev, on whom the film is based.
Apart from the actor, his wife Deepika Padukone will play his reel wife in the upcoming film.
'83' is based on Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. It also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:55 IST

Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' raked in Rs 24 crore on day one

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Film 'Saaho' starring South Indian superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor set the cash register ringing on the first day of its release as it minted Rs 24.40 crore in Hindi version.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:37 IST

Cardi B slams trolls for saying Travis Scott deserves her Grammy

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Pop star Cardi B slammed Twitter trolls who think rapper Travis Scott deserved to win Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards instead of her. 

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:19 IST

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lessons to Constance Wu in 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is believed to have given lessons in pole-dancing to co-star Constance Wu for the upcoming film 'Hustlers.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:14 IST

Katy Perry's pooch stars in 'Small Talk' music video

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry has chosen a rather special one to star in her 'Small Talk' music video and it is none other than her dog Nugget.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:42 IST

Anupam Kher shakes a leg at Jonas Brothers' concert in New York

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher was seen shaking a leg during the concert of 'Happiness Begins' tour of the Jonas Brothers in New York and he also extended thanks to Priyanka Chopra for the invitation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Kyle Richards to return as Lindsey for 'Halloween Kills'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards will be reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming 'Halloween Kills.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:28 IST

Kristen Stewart confesses feeling presence of late Jean Seberg...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American actor Kristen Stewart, who is all set to portray the role of late actor Jean Seberg in her biopic, confessed that she felt the presence of the actor who died by suicide in 1979 after a long struggle with depression, on the films scary set.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:47 IST

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's daughters pose for a perfect picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): While it is known that Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were friends, their daughters seem to have a good relationship too, going by their social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:37 IST

Dior perfume ad featuring Johnny Depp sparks outrage on social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior is facing backlash on social media after it rolled out the advertisement for its new fragrance which features Johnny Depp and imagery related to the Native American culture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:34 IST

Meghan Markle to make her maiden visit to Balmoral

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to make her first visit to Balmoral next week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:34 IST

Britney Spears chops long blond tresses; sports new look for date night

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American pop singer Britney Spears bids adieu to her long traces and opted a more subdued look for a recent date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:41 IST

Nick Jonas collaborates with designer John Varvatos, launches...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is on cloud nine after his first MTV Video Music Award for 'Sucker', refuses to climb down the ladder of success.

Read More
iocl