Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika used to throw away his clothes initially

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh never shies away from talking about his personal life.

During his appearance in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Koffee With Karan 7', Ranveer, who is known for his unique fashion sense, opened up about how his wardrobe has changed after marrying Deepika Padukone.

"I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe - white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don't want to throw them off," he said.



When Karan asked, "but are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?" Ranveer revealed that Deepika used to throw away his clothes initially.

"Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika Padukone's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom," he responded.

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

The couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. In January 2021, Ranveer and Deepika featured together in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife. (ANI)

