Ranveer Singh shares social media tribute for Bappi Laheri

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Wednesday, shared a social media post in remembrance of late musician Bappi Laheri, following his death at age 69.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos featuring Bappi da. The monochrome pictures of the late musician ranged from that of his younger days to recent ones.





Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt tribute messages for the late singer.

PM Modi also expressed grief over the demise of Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. (ANI)

