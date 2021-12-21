Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic '83' declared tax free in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports biopic '83', in which he will be seen portraying Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team, has been declared tax-free in Delhi ahead of its release on December 24.

At its world premiere on December 15, the Kabir Khan directorial also received a standing ovation at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. During the same week, the movie's trailer was also played on the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.



'83', which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

It was on June 25, 1983, when India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It's now been 38 years since India's triumph in the tournament.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife and actor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83'. (ANI)

