Ranveer Singh talks about leaving legacy behind as he celebrates 10 years in Bollywood

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): As he completed 10 years in Bollywood, actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday elaborated on his vision and said that he wants to leave a legacy behind.

The 'Simmba' actor said that he is working every day to leave behind a legacy of filmography that he can be "proud of".

"Every day I am working towards leaving behind a legacy, a filmography that I can be proud of. I want to make a significant contribution to the arts and inspire other artists, the same way my senior artists have inspired me," he said.

"We all wish to be remembered in history. I think it's natural for us societal humans," he added.

The 'Padmaavat,' actor also said that he wants to be "remembered as a thorough entertainer."



"I want to be remembered as a thorough entertainer, as a versatile actor, someone whose body of work constitutes some of the best cinema of our country," the 35-year-old actor said.

"These are tall ambitions but I am putting in the work every single day to hopefully have a fulfilling run at the movies and make my country proud through my work in the field of my choice, that's Hindi cinema," he added.

He went on to focus on how his goal has always been to entertain people and how he has been answering his calling through that.

"If I distill my ambitions further, I would say that I just want to entertain people, that's all. I would like to alleviate the agony of existence by offering people some cathartic relief," Singh said.

"My calling is to be an entertainer and I believe that God is guiding me as I fulfil my destiny and answer my calling," he added.

Ranveer had made his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Band Baaja Baaraat.'

Throughout the course of his 10-year-long career in the film industry, he has starred in several blockbuster hits like 'Gully Boy,' 'Bajirao Mastaani,' 'Gunday,' 'Lootera,' and others. (ANI)

