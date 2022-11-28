Ranveer Singh unveils 'Cirkus' teaser, official trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, on Monday, unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited period comedy film 'Cirkus'.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared the teaser which he captioned, "Welcome to our world! Trailer coming out on 2nd December! #CirkusThisChristmas."

In the video, Ranveer and actor Varun Sharma could be seen in retro looks and double roles.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Apart from Ranveer and Varun, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Liver and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles.

The official trailer of the film will be out on December 2, 2022.

Soon after the 'Gully Boy' actor shared the teaser, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

"Jaldiiii trailer launch kro bhaiii...... Fir panvel bhi nikalna hai," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote," Bahot maza aane wala hai full cirkus hoga."

"Its Goin to b a laugh trip," another fan commented.

'Cirkus' marks the second collaboration of actor Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty, in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'.

Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double role of his career.

The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

Meanwhile, the 'Ram-Leela' actor will be also seen in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in south director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Anniyan'. (ANI)