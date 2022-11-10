Ranveer Singh wants a "kiss" from Deepika Padukone, check out couple's latest PDA moment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): When it comes to PDA, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh know how to catch everyone's attention with their flirty comments for each other on social media.

On Wednesday, Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Om Shanti Om, completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry.

Marking the special occasion, Deepika took to Instagram and posted an artsy video of herself. Without revealing many details, her video read, "It's time to look East." Sharing the mystery post, the actor teased her fans and wrote, "#staytuned."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkvX3WausPE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Deepika's post left her fans curious.

"Are you coming up with a new movie?" a fan asked in the comment section.

"I feel she is going to launch her brand," another one wrote.





However, it was Deepika's husband Ranveer's comment that hogged all the limelight.

"It's time to give me a kiss," Ranveer commented.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six long years and the couple never fail to shower love on each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika will be also seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Project-K' along with south actor Prabhas. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apar from that, he also has director Karan Johar's next 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

