Ranveer Singh's latest post will remind you of India's iconic 1983 world cup victory!

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): As India's win at the 1983 World Cup clocks 36 years today, Ranveer Singh, who is all set to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and recreate the iconic win on the big screen with his upcoming film '83', shared a post remembering the victory.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video, which features glimpses of Kapil lifting the World Cup back in 1983 after defeating West Indies. Then, a few seconds into the clip, Ranveer can be seen clad in white uniform as Kapil practicing his bowling action with former Indian cricketer, Balvinder Singh Sandhu.

The video also shows glimpses of other actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and more, who can be seen practicing in the nets to play the respective cricketer on the silver screen. Director Kabir Khan is overseeing the training of the actors as cricketers.

The video also shows the enthusiasm and dedication that the film's team is putting into recreating the iconic moment, when India lifted the World Cup, 36 years back.

The 'Gully Boy' captioned the post, "36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down."



India won its second World Cup title in 2011 after 28 years with MS Dhoni as the captain.

India will next take on West Indies on June 27.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned to get into his character. Some time back, ahead of the London schedule, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared a still in which he was seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence. Giving a glimpse of his session, Ranveer shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Becoming the Hurricane."

Ranveer has been sweating out to do full justice to the role. Last month, the actor shared a video, which showed Ranveer working out in a gym and practicing on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The clip also features the actor training with Kapil, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win.

The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

'83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue in the film.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)