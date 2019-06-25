Ranveer Singh, Image courtesy: Instagram
Ranveer Singh, Image courtesy: Instagram

Ranveer Singh's latest post will remind you of India's iconic 1983 world cup victory!

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:03 IST

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): As India's win at the 1983 World Cup clocks 36 years today, Ranveer Singh, who is all set to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and recreate the iconic win on the big screen with his upcoming film '83', shared a post remembering the victory.
The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a video, which features glimpses of Kapil lifting the World Cup back in 1983 after defeating West Indies. Then, a few seconds into the clip, Ranveer can be seen clad in white uniform as Kapil practicing his bowling action with former Indian cricketer, Balvinder Singh Sandhu.
The video also shows glimpses of other actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and more, who can be seen practicing in the nets to play the respective cricketer on the silver screen. Director Kabir Khan is overseeing the training of the actors as cricketers.
The video also shows the enthusiasm and dedication that the film's team is putting into recreating the iconic moment, when India lifted the World Cup, 36 years back.
The 'Gully Boy' captioned the post, "36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!!! ?????????? #ThisIs83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 25, 2019 at 5:10am PDT


India won its second World Cup title in 2011 after 28 years with MS Dhoni as the captain.
India will next take on West Indies on June 27.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned to get into his character. Some time back, ahead of the London schedule, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared a still in which he was seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence. Giving a glimpse of his session, Ranveer shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Becoming the Hurricane."
Ranveer has been sweating out to do full justice to the role. Last month, the actor shared a video, which showed Ranveer working out in a gym and practicing on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
The clip also features the actor training with Kapil, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win.
The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.
'83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue in the film.
Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:40 IST

Judi Dench defends Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey work: 'You...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Judi Dench defended disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey as artists, saying their contribution to the cinema should not be forgotten.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:59 IST

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra is smashing her badminton...

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra is preparing hard to play the role of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in her upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:55 IST

Meezaan Jaaferi expresses his love for Sharmin Segal in 'Aai...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): After treating fans with some scintillating numbers such as 'Aila re', 'Zara Suno' and 'Udhal Ho', makers of 'Malaal' have dropped another track from the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:31 IST

Danny Boyle's first choice was Chris Martin over Ed Sheeran in...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Ace director Danny Boyle has revealed that Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran was not his first choice for the upcoming film 'Yesterday.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:13 IST

Varun Dhawan sharpens boxing skills ahead of 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the lead pair of 'Street Dancer 3D', seem to be leaving no stone unturned to ace their look in the film, for which shooting has commenced.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

Lady Gaga talks about importance of gay pride

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga spoke about the importance of Gay Pride during her SiriusXM show at Harlem's Apollo Theatre on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:51 IST

Kiara Advani set to play a rockstar in Netflix's 'Guilty'

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): After impressing the audience with her stellar performance in 'Kabir Singh', Kiara Advani is all set to star in Netflix's next titled 'Guilty.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Khloe Kardashian found 'beauty' in life after Tristan Thompson...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is teaching everyone to look at the brighter side of things.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:01 IST

Wishes pour in for Karisma Kapoor as she turns 45

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): As Bollywood's diva Karisma Kapoor turned 45 on Tuesday, an array of stars took to social media to post their wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:01 IST

Britney Spears "doing a lot better" as she enjoys chill vacation...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): After months of personal turmoil, singer-songwriter Britney Spears is enjoying a chill trip with her mother, Lynne Spears. The two flew to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a mother-daughter vacation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:34 IST

'Kabir Singh' crosses Rs. 75 crore mark on Day 4

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Kabir Singh' is going strong at ticket windows. After becoming the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved another feat by crossing the Rs. 75 crore mark in just four days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Dabanng 3: 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha shares still from sets

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): While fans are eagerly waiting to see Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in 'Dabangg 3', the actor has managed to keep audiences on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Read More
iocl