'Rashmi Rocket' motion poster: Taapsee Pannu's first look as athlete will leave you intrigued!

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): After winning a million hearts with her acting prowess in the 2018 hit film 'Soorma', co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu is returning to the genre with her next film titled 'Rashmi Rocket', which will see her portraying the role of an athlete once again.

The actor recently unveiled the first motion poster of the movie on her Twitter handle which features her dressed in salwar kurta coupled with a choker around her neck and a big nose pin. Her tattoed neck and fingers and curly locks will surely grab your attention. And it's safe to say that the look will leave you intrigued!

The motion poster, featuring Taapsee's character Rashmi, shows her dressed up in salwar kurta, running across white sands, camels, and villagers in the backdrop of what looks like a village set in Gujarat or Rajasthan. And a few moments into the motion poster, she can be seen running on an athletic race track in sportswear, all set to create history!

"On your marks. Get set. Halo. Meet the headstrong and fearless #RashmiRocket," she captioned the post.

In her caption, the 'Badla' actor also revealed that the shooting of the film will start soon.



Although nothing has been revealed about the plot of the film, 'Rashmi Rocket' seems to be the story of a girl from a small village who aspires to become a successful athlete one day.

In the first-look photos shared by the makers of the film yesterday, Taapsee was seen sporting tattoos on her neck and fingers, a choker, heavy traditional jewellery, and curly tresses.

The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana, who had last helmed the 2018 comedy-drama 'Karwaan' starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

'Rashmi Rocket' will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

Taapsee is currently awaiting the release of another sports biopic titled 'Saand Ki Aankh', in which she and Bhumi Pednekar portray the role of world's oldest sharpshooters -- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. (ANI)