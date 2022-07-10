Rashmika Mandana's first look poster from 'Sita Ramam' is out now

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic film, 'Sita Ramam', on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha, shared the first look poster of Rashmika Mandanda's character Afree.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan shared two posters of the 'Pushpa' actor, to which he captioned, "#EidMubarak from our Rebellious #Afreen to you and your family..."

In the poster, the 'Dear Comrade' actor can be seen portraying a Muslim character and doing an 'Adab' pose.



In the second poster, the actor poses her back at the camera lens, showing her side angle.

The poster reads 'Eid-al-Adha Mubarak.





Directed by Hanu Ragavapudi, the upcoming action romantic film also casts Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth Kumar in the lead roles.

Soon after the first look posters of, the 'Bheeshma' actor were out, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

The story of Swapna Dutt's production film revolves around the characters of Dulquer and Mrunal, who play Ram and Sita, respectively. The romantic drama is against the backdrop of a war.

'Sita Ramam' is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, the 'Kirik Party' actor will be also seen in the upcoming Bollywood flix Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

