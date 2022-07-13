Rashmika Mandanna adds furry buddy to her family, check out video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently dropped an adorable video of a furry member of her family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the south star shared a cute picture with her new cat and other furry friends.

Sharing the video, the 'Bheeshma' actor gave a quirky caption. She wrote, "Everyone... introducing Snow! I think in 3 more years my house is going to turn into a lil jungle."



In the video, Rashmika can be seen clicking a mirror selfie with her new cat, which she named 'Snow' but was photo boomed by her cute dog Aura, who also wants to join and meet the new member of the family. She was seen donning a black sweatshirt and white pants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf6XjEqq288/

Apart from 'Pushpa' star and her new cat, what caught the eyeballs was a cute distraction by Aura.



True to her words, when she introduced her fans to Aura, her dog. She captioned the post. She wrote, 'They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think.. anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love an 'Bheeshma' actor d strength to you!,"

Meanwhile, Rashmika's upcoming movie 'Sita Ramam' first look poster featuring her character Afree was released on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

Directed by Hanu Ragavapudi, the upcoming action romantic film also casts Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth Kumar in the lead roles.

Soon after the first look posters of, the 'Bheeshma' actor were out, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

The story of Swapna Dutt's production film revolves around the characters of Dulquer and Mrunal, who play Ram and Sita, respectively. The romantic drama is against the backdrop of a war.

'Sita Ramam' is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, the 'Kirik Party' actor will be also seen in the upcoming Bollywood flix Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

