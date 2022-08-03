Rashmika Mandanna drops picture of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): 'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday shared a picture of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of her upcoming movie 'Animal' on her social media.

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with new pictures from 'Animal' sets.

Taking to her Instagram story, dropped a cute picture of filmmaker Sandeep and Ranbir Kapoor.



In the picture, Sandeep is seen smiling while posing. He wore a blue kurta and blue jeans.



One can also spot a cute heart made from the fingers. The hands are of Rashmika's co-star Ranbir Kapoor as she also pointed out by drawing an arrow and wrote 'RK'.

Sharing the picture, the 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor wrote, '@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK both say Hi.'

Titled 'Animal', the crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame.

Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Rashmika made her debut at Varun Bahl's fashion show at India Couture Week in Delhi.

On the work front, apart from 'Animal', the 'Bheeshma' will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also will be seen in the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2.

The 'Kirik Party' actor will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming Bollywood flix 'Mission Majnu' and also has Hanu Ragavapudi's directorial 'Sita Ramam', the upcoming action romantic film also casts Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth Kumar in the lead roles in her pipeline. The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. (ANI)

