Rashmika Mandanna looks radiant in her recent post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanda on Sunday shared a glimpse of me time on her social media account.

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a radiant picture of herself.

Taking to her Insta story, 'Bheeshma' actor shared a picture of herself relaxing in a bed. Rashmika was seen wearing a black t-shirt and kept her hair in a sleek ponytail.



Her smile in the pictures made her fans go crazy.

Along with the picture, the actor captioned, "Sometimes I get to do this in the middle of the day, and ahhhhhh this feels so noooiceee."

And soon after she posts another picture with a caption. She wrote, "And the next minute this happens."

In the picture, all her stuff lying over the suitcase as it depicts that she is packing her luggage for the new stop.





Meanwhile, Rashmika's upcoming movie 'Sita Ramam' first look poster featuring her character Afree was released on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

Recently the cast and makers announced the news of the trailer for Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur-'Sita Ramam' will be unveiled on July 25.

On Saturday, the cast took to Instagram and shared a fun video in which they are seen announcing the trailer's release date.

Directed by Hanu Ragavapudi, the upcoming action romantic film also casts Mrunal Thakur and Sumanth Kumar in the lead roles.

Soon after the first look posters of, the 'Bheeshma' actor were out, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

The story of Swapna Dutt's production film revolves around the characters of Dulquer and Mrunal, who play Ram and Sita, respectively. The romantic drama is against the backdrop of a war.

'Sita Ramam' is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

The 'Kirik Party' actor will be also seen in the upcoming Bollywood flix Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

