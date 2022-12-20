Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor shooting for 'Animal' in Mumbai; deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Rashmika Mandanna is currently stationed in Mumbai for shooting for her upcoming film, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor has been in the city fulfilling her work commitments for the last 15-20 days, and will soon jet off to another city for the promotions of 'Varisu' opposite Vijay Thalapatty.

Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.

A source close to the actor revealed, "Rashmika is in Mumbai lately, as she is filming for Sandeep Veddy Renga's 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be jetting off to Chennai to attend the promotional event of 'Varisu' along with the team. In the middle of this, she will also be seen promoting 'Mission Majnu' in the city. She will be juggling between these 3 projects in these days."

Recently, the 'Pushpa' actor was seen in Delhi for the promotion of 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.



Makers of the upcoming spy thriller film 'Mission Majnu' on Friday, unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the teaser, which he captioned, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai. Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU. Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023."

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack.

The teaser showcases Sidharth as an undercover RAW agent in an intense avatar, with his life hanging on the line for the love of his life- India.

Recently, she celebrated 1 year of her blockbuster, 'Pushpa: The Rise' and took to her social media sharing clips from the film and thanking her co-star, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar and music director, DSP.

Apart from 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Varisu', Rashmika will also be seen in the much anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. (ANI)

