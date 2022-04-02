Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): South star Rashmika Mandanna has joined actor Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime drama 'Animal'.

Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.



The crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame.

Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023. (ANI)