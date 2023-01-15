Raveena shares 'proud mom' moment on daughter Rasha promotion in school

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon shared her proud parent moment as her daughter Rasha Thadani got promoted to a new standard in her school.

The 'Mohra' actress took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures on Saturday. Turning nostalgic and emotional, Raveena captioned her post as, "Saying bye to the class of 2023 at #dais ! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now, fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed" and used the hashtag '#classof2023.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)



The first picture is a family frame featuring Raveena, her husband Anil Thadani, their son Ranbirvardhan and daughter Rasha. The actress also shared a collage of her teenage daughter's childhood pics.

In another photograph, the actor is seen with a group of women of age. However, the caption doesn't specify if they are parents of her daughter's classmates.

In another frame, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar joins Raveena and her husband for a picture-perfect pose.

Welcoming Karan on board, Raveena wrote in the caption, "Also was fun to see @karanjohar in his paternal avatar, 'new parent at school' enjoy Karan."

Both Raveena and Karan upped their fashion game for the event. Karan showcased his signature oversized shades while Raveena was seen in a black ensemble. The actress also added to her glam quotient by putting on a lick of brown lipstick.

The actor earlier posted on social media partying with Rasha's friends. Raveena became a single mother at the age of twenty-one as she adopted two daughters -- Pooja and Chaya. Raveena played the real-life role of a mother-in-law to perfection during Chaya's marriage in 2021.

On the work front, Raveena made her web debut with 'Aranyak' in 2021, in which she played a tough cop. The series received a positive response from the audience and critics as well.

Raveena will rekindle her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'. (ANI)