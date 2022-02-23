Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani join Sanjay Dutt in 'Ghudchadi'

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Actors Raveena Tandon and Aruna Irani have joined the cast of the upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Ghudchadi'.

Raveena confirmed the news on her Instagram handle by re-sharing a teaser clip by the makers.



Renowned TV actor Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming rom-com that will also feature Khushalii Kumar in the lead role.







Parth and Khushalii have earlier starred together in a romantic music video titled 'Dhokha'.

On Tuesday evening, Sanjay Dutt announced the project on his Twitter handle with a picture in which he was seen practising yoga.

'Ghudchadi' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi who is also donning the director's hat for the movie.

As per Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the filming for the movie is currently underway in Jaipur. (ANI)

