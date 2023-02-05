Raveena Tandon celebrates 29 years of 'Dilwale'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Actress Raveena Tandon on Sunday became nostalgic as her film 'Dilwale' clocked 29 years.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena wrote, "4 Feb - 29 years of Dilwale..The music is still so fresh. The audience gave us so much love in this film."

She also shared a few stills from the film featuring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty.

https://twitter.com/TandonRaveena/status/1622198330074996739

Helmed by Harry Baweja, 'Dilwale' was released in 1994. It was a romantic action film. The story revolves around an officer who figures out the truth about a mentally sick patient and later helps bring the culprits to justice.



The movie was a big one at the box office and was crucial in all the success that came in the paths of Raveena and Ajay.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Raveena, who was recently conferred with Padma Shri, will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'. She was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

She also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and is produced by Arbaz Khan. She is also set to headline an upcoming series for streamer Disney+ Hotstar, Variety reported.

"I'm extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I've always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I've ever played and this show has given me just that, all I can say is, stay tuned for some fun," she said.

There are no further details at this stage from Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

