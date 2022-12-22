Raveena Tandon dedicates Filmfare OTT award to all women in uniform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Making her digital debut with a stellar performance in 'Aranyak', Raveena Tandon beat Madhuri Dixit for 'The Fame Game' and Sushmita Sen for 'Arya' to win the Filmfare OTT award for Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama.

Tandon played the character of female cop Kasturi Dogra in 'Aranyak'.

Raveena said, "Cradling the trophy in her arms, she dedicated her award to all the women in uniform, "The lady officers who risk their lives whether they are in traffic or in the police force or navy. This is for those women who balance their life, children, husband, In laws, homes, and goals and still achieve in their careers. More power to these women."





Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Aranyak' revolves around police officer Kasturi (played by Raveena) digging up skeletons and reviving a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town.

Ashutosh Rana, Parambrata Chatterjee, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta also played the important roles in 'Aranyak', which was released on Netflix on December 10.

Meanwhile, Raveena was last seen in the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' which was the second highest-grossing film. The movie has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry by breaking all box office records.

She will be next seen in T series family entertainer 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt. Ranveena has also Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama 'Patna Shukla'. She has recently finished shooting for a Disney plus Hotstar web series and will start shooting for 'Aranyak Season 2'. (ANI)

