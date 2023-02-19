Raveena Tandon dedicates her Shiv Ratri celebration to late father's memories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Raveena Tandon's Shiv Ratri celebration was a personal one this year as the actor spent the day in Kashi reliving her father's memories.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 'Mohra' actor posted a string of pictures from Kashi.

She dedicated a diya on the Ganges in the name of her father, whose birth anniversary was observed on Friday. Raveena wrote in the caption, "Day 1. #kashi. I finally let a piece of you go .. that I will hold on in my heart forevers.. a send off papa, on your birthday and Mahashivratri, couldn't get better .. from Dusk to Dawn .. did the entire Kashi Vishwanath with you and then bade you a happy goodbye. Love you always! Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Har Har Mahadev! Har Har Gange Maiya !"

Raveena posted pictures from the boat, the famous Ganga-Arati on the banks of the Ganges and she seemed to relish the peace and serenity around her. Neetu Kapoor and Vikrant Massey reacted to her post.

Raveena's father Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s. He helmed several films such as 'Anhonee', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Majboor', 'Khuddar', and 'Zindagi', among others. He passed away on February 11, 2022.



After the official announcement, Raveena dedicated the Padma Shri award to her father.

"(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose-cinema and the arts, which allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema - all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father," Raveena had said. (ANI)