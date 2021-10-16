Raveena Tandon gets nostalgic as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' clocks 23 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon took a trip down memory lane as her film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' clocked 23 years of its release on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena shared a bunch of pictures and posters of the action-comedy.

Along with these, she added the caption, "#23yearsofbademiyanchotemiyan and time flies! Left with fun memories, working with the legends, @amitabhbachchan ji and @govinda_herono1 also @meramyakrishnan."





Apart from Raveena, the 1998 hit film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Ramya Krishnan and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Even Madhuri Dixit made a special appearance in the film in the music video for 'Mere Pyaar Kaa Ras Zara Chakhna O Makhna'.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the movie featured both Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles. Amitabh played the role of Inspector Arjun Singh as well as Bade Miyan while Govinda featured as Inspector Pyare Mohan and one in the crook duo Chote Miyan. (ANI)

