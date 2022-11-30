Raveena Tandon gorges on samosas, enjoys scooty ride in Bhopal

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday dropped a video of her happy moments from Bhopal.

The 'Maatr' actor took to Instagram, posting a video where is seen enjoying samosas and driving a scooty on road in a white saree.

She took an e-rickshaw and enjoyed the ride with many people and waved to her fans. She also signed an autograph for a fan girl.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "The joys of being in Bhopal, loving each moment the people the warmth... No one does hospitality and love like the Bhopalis do... #bhopalkichai #bhopalkasamosa #bhopalkelog #bhopalkapyar #bhopalkigaliya."



As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Wow", while another commented, "Bhopal mein aapka swagat hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be next seen in family entertainer 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Kushalii Kumar. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

Apart from that, she was recently announced as the lead actor in Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama film 'Patna Shukla'. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik in prominent roles. (ANI)