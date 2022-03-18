Raveena Tandon recreates Shehnaaz Gill's viral trend on 'Ghudchadi' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon is currently shooting for her upcoming movie 'Ghudchadi'. Amid the shooting schedule, Raveena took out time to have some fun on the sets.

Taking to her Instagram Handle, on Thursday, she shared a video of her with the cast of the film recreating Shehnaaz Gill's viral trend 'Such a Boring Day' from 'Bigg Boss 13'.

In the video, Raveena is dressed in a simple yet classy look in a white salwar suit with floral print on it. She can be seen sitting with her co-stars including Aruna Irani and Achint Kaur. Went full forth with exaggerated expressions and body language to mimic the viral trend.

She captioned her post by writing, "#ghudchadi and the fun times continue #teamspirit #ghudchadifamily."





The post has garnered several likes and comments as fans showered love on Raveena's new avatar.

Coming back to the song 'Such a boring Day,' Yashraj Mukhate recreated Shehnaaz Gill's dialogues into rap and it went viral on social media.

Talking about the 'Ghudchadi', the film features Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Kushalii Kumar, and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

Recently, the team of 'Ghudchadi' wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film. (ANI)

