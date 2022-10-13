Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty celebrate Karwa Chauth together, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): The festive season calls for get-togethers. As it's Karwa Chauth today, our Bollywood's leading ladies are also not leaving any chance to make memories on a special day.

On Thursday, actress Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karwa Chauth's daytime festivities together at producer Nidhi Dutta's home.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped several images and videos from the celebrations. In one of the clips, Shilpa can be seen showing off her mehendi as Raveena smiles away.



Raveena also gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi adorned with the names of her children Rasha and Ranbir.

"Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies , but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love , life, laugh, celebrate everyday ... that's what we all are about ..thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts," Raveena captioned the post.





For the auspicious occasion, Raveena wore a yellow ethnic outfit with heavy jewellery, while Shilpa opted to dress in colourful red, white and green outfit.

Giving a closer look at her Karwa Chauth attire, she uploaded a reel and wrote, "Love is in the air." Karwa Chauth."



Shilpa also posted a clipping from her festivities - a glimpse of her mehendi and added the hashtags #mehendi and #KarwaChauth.

Raveena is happily married to her husband, Anil Thadani for 18 years. They have two children together - daughter Rasha and son Ranbir. Speaking of Shilpa, she got married to businessman Raj Kundra in November, 2009. The two are doting parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha. (ANI)