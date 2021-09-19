Raveena Tandon slams bakery workers for unhygienic practices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon on Sunday took to her Instagram to vent her ire at unhygienic practices at a rusk making unit.

A video that surfaced on the internet shows workers at the factory or bakery purportedly using their feet to shove rows of rusks kept on a tray on the floor. In the clip, one worker is also seen licking the rusks before putting them into packets.

Netizens expressed their disgust at the shocking video.



"Horrible," an Instagram user commented. Another comment said "These idiots will never grow in life."

Raveena took to her Instagram Story to post the video and wrote: "Hope they get caught and are behind bars forever."



More details about the location of the factory are not out yet. (ANI)

