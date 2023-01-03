Raveena Tandon swears by her love for 'evergreen' red lipstick

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Trends may come and trends may go but classics last forever, and red lipstick is one such thing that will never go out of fashion.

Actor Raveena Tandon knows best how to own the red colour. On Tuesday, Raveena took to Instagram and flaunted her love for red lipstick.

She dropped her latest pictures in which she is seen wearing red lipstick. She also shared pictures from the 90s in which she is seen giving a red touch to her lips.

"My evergreen colour .. Red from then #90s to Now #2022," she captioned the post.

Raveena's pictures in red lipstick garnered several likes and comments.

"Gorgeous. Red suits you the best," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful red," another one commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2'. She will be next seen in T-series family entertainer 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt. Raveena also has Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama 'Patna Shukla'. She has recently finished shooting for a Disney plus Hotstar web series and will start shooting for 'Aranyak Season 2'.

She is also a part of Arbaaz Khan's production 'Patna Shukla'.(ANI)


