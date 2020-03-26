Raveena Tandon urges people to stay indoors, shares video message

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a video message on social media urging everyone to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The 45-year-old star, took to her Instagram handle to share the video message, where she is seen urging people to stay indoors and also listed out many activities that we could do during this self-isolation period.



The actor who is seen in the comfort of her home in the shared video, suggested many activities to do, including reading books, watching movies, playing different games with children, spending some quality time with one's family and also listening to old stories from our elders.

Since all the educational institutions are currently shut in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the 'Mohra' actor also pointed out that children can get their studies done with the help of many online teaching applications.

The actor further called on everyone to adhere to the measures instructed to us by the government and authorities.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

