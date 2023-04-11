Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha bids school goodbye, shares video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha Thadani bid her school goodbye.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Rasha posted a fun-filled video in which she is seen trying to capture moments with her friends, teachers and other staff in school. The video also showcases glimpses of a farewell party where all the outgoing students, clad in their best and brightest, are seen trying to create some ever-lasting moments.

In a long note, Raveena's daughter wrote, "Our last day of school, our second home. 14 years, I can't believe it's over. We would watch our seniors graduate, one batch after the other, never expect our last day to come so fast. The school has definitely been the first stepping stone for me to achieving anything in life, proud to have crossed my first milestone as I hit the road for my journey ahead."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4pV2zL0od/





Sharing a glimpse of her school days, Rasha wrote, "Concluding an important chapter of my life, I'm moving ahead with a bunch of memories, experiences and lessons, with the most amazing set of people. Looking back each year has flown by, science, math, history, geography, new teachers, gold stars for being a good student, forgetting books, eating in class, and of course getting caught I'm thankful to have had such an adventurous, crazy yet enriching journey in school. To my supportive and encouraging teachers, helpful and warm staff, housekeeping, security and all my classmates, I couldn't have asked for a better 14 years together."



Chunky Panday's wife Bhavna Panday wished her good luck on the post.

Rasha recently accompanied her mother as she received the Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Raveena revealed that Rasha does take an interest in acting. She added that her daughter will decide on her career when the right time comes. (ANI)



