Read to know who are Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'mains'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently busy shooting for Hansal Mehta's project in London, shared a picture with 'her mains' on Saturday, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, 'Jab We Met' actor treated fans with a new glimpse of the London trip.



In the picture, Kareena was seen posing with her team. She looked stunning in a red sweater and a cute pout.

Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.



On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

Apart from that, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated. (ANI)

