Regina Cassandra to star in Srijit Mukherji's 'Jaanbaz Hindustan Ke'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Indian actor Regina Cassandra is all set to portray the lead role in director Srijit Mukherji's upcoming thriller web series 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke'.

Taking to Instagram, Zee5 shared a special announcement video which they captioned, "Kuch heroes job description nahi, desh prem ke khaatir kaam karte hai! #JaanbaazHindustanKe coming soon only on #ZEE5."

The upcoming series is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5.

Inspired by true events, 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke' highlights the personal sacrifices and dedication of officers in Uniform. The show will premiere on the platform in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Shot in the beautiful and raw locations of Meghalaya, the show is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Actor Regina Cassandra said, "Putting rumours to rest, I am thrilled to be a part of Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke helmed by Srijit Mukherji. It's been three months since we shot this crime thriller in four breath-takingly beautiful Indian states that gave it the rawness it needs. Wearing the IPS officer Uniform was a surreal experience for me. This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe that Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke truly captures that. I feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform. I am glad to be a part of this show and it premieres soon on ZEE5."

Director Srijit Mukherji recently directed a sports biopic film 'Shabaash Mithu' which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film was based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj but failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Meanwhile, Regina is popular face in Tamil and Telugu film industry and she has worked in films like 'Evaru', 'Shankara', and many more.

She was also seen in the romantic drama film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' opposite Sonam Kapoor and in Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii'. (ANI)

