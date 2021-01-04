Registration for virtual segment of first hybrid IFFI begins

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has started registering film enthusiasts for the virtual segment of the festival.

The registration link for the virtual segment of the first hybrid of the film festival was shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Twitter on Monday.



"Registration for the virtual segment of the first hybrid #IFFI is now open. Register here: http://virtual.iffigoa.org 51st @IFFIGoa is being organized in hybrid format and will comprise both virtual and physical segments #IFFIGoa," PIB tweeted.

The annual international film festival will comprise of both physical and virtual segments this year.

The physical segment of the IFFI will be an eight-day-long event that will be held from January 16-24, 2021 in Goa. (ANI)

