Rekha poses with Kabir Bedi at awards night, fans call it iconic 'Khoon Bhari Maang' reunion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Remember the famous crocodile scene from Rekha and Kabir Bedi-starrer 'Khoon Bhari Maang'? You might be reminded of that scene if you come across the latest Instagram post of Kabir Bedi.

Kabir Bedi met Rekha on the sidelines of the 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards on Thursday night. The lead pair from the Rakesh Roshan directorial posed happily for the lensmen and caught up on old times.

Sharing a picture with Rekha from the awards night, Kabir Bedi wrote, "MET the legendary, ever gorgeous REKHA, my Co-star in "Khoon Bhari Maang", at the 68th @filmfare Awards last night. A nostalgic chat, together with Filmfare Editor @jiteshpillaai and my wife @parveendusanj. Came to present an Award along with my dearest granddaughter @alayaf , to whom, two years ago, I'd presented the Film Fare Best Debut Award . It was fun being on the Jury of these well-deserved awards. Filmfare Awards have always been the Oscars of India."

Both looked graceful in ethnic ensembles, making cinephiles nostalgic.

Rekha and Kabir Bedi's reunion left netizens discussing the famous crocodile scene.

"She is remarkably forgiving considering you almost fed her to the crocodiles," a social media user quipped.

"Hahaha this reminded me of how you threw her off the boat to the crocodiles. Childhood memories revisited," another one wrote.

'Khoon Bhari Maang', which was released in 1988, is a remake of the Australian mini-series Return to Eden (1983). The film became widely popular because of its storyline, songs and of course the famous crocodile scene.

The scene involved Aarti (Rekha) being pushed off a boat by her second husband, Sanjay (Kabir Bedi), into the jaws of a crocodile.

However, Rekha's character survives miraculously and undergoes cosmetic surgery before plotting revenge on Kabir Bedi. (ANI)