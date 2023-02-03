Release date for Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's film changed, more deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): The release date for Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri-starrer new film release has been postponed.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which was supposed to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023, will now release on August 25.

Sharing the update, film's producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "We're bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet-to-be-titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August 2023."

Following the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ammy Virk is also a part of the film.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy.

It marks the second collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions, after Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha, which will release on July 7.

Last year in June 2022, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri had been shooting for this movie in Croatia. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Prime Video, India said that the association with Dharma for theatrical co-productions is a perfect extension "of our existing deep association that includes licensed movies, direct-to-service premieres and Indian Originals across both series and films". (ANI)