Release date of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' changed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' will now release on June 23, 2023 instead of June 29.

The release date has been changed to avert clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which is scheduled to release on June 29 of next year, makers of 'Dream Girl 2' announced via a press note.



Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav.

Talking about the second installment, Ayushmann said in a statement, "I am super stoked about `Dream Girl 2!` This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it's exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to our chemistry."

Dream Girl was a 2019 hit and starred Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann. In the film, Ayushmann played a hotline caller who would change his voice into a girl's voice. (ANI)

