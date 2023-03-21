Release date of Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' confirmed; Akshay Kumar unveils first poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The release date for the Hindi remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' has been locked.

On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and informed that the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 1, 2023.

"We are ready for take off! Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September 2023," he wrote on Instagram.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. The original film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath and featured Suriya along with Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

The original makers of 'Soorarai Pottru' announced the official Hindi remake of the film in the year 2021, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are going to be the lead pair in the Hindi adaptation of the film, and south actor Suriya will be seen in a special appearance.

Suiya and Aparna bagged National Film Awards for their role in 'Soorarai Pottru'last year. Akshay congratulated Sooriya as well over his win.

"Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film," he wrote.

The Hindi title for the film has not been disclosed yet.

Apart from 'Soorarai Pottru' remake, Akshay will be seen in 'Hera Pheri 3'. Akshay along with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty has already started shooting for the third part.

Akshay also has 'Oh My God 2' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in his kitty. (ANI)