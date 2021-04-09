Release of Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to COVID-19 spike

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): It is going to be a long wait for movie buffs before they can see Kangana Ranaut in her much-awaited film 'Thalaivi' as the film's release date has been postponed in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

After the lockdown last year, many filmmakers were awaiting the release of their upcoming films in 2021. But, considering the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, and the situation that the nation is going through, the films which were slated to have a theatrical release soon, have also been postponed.

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Amitabh Bachchan- Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' are amongst the few. Adding to it while keeping the safety of fans in mind, the makers of Kangana Ranaut's 'dream project' movie- 'Thalaivi' have also put a stay on the release of their movie.

Taking it to their official social media handles, on Friday, the makers posted a picture that read "Dear Audience, WE ARE EXTREMELY GRATEFUL FOR THE TREMENDOUS RESPONSE AND UNCONDITIONAL LOVE YOU'VE SHOWN FOR 'THALAIVI' TRAILER. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey," the message read.





Extending their support to the government, the makers wrote, "With an alarming rise in COVID 19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi."

On February 24, the day that marks Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, makers announced the release date of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi'. The biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's most celebrated and loved actress-turned-politician was slated to hit the big screens on April 23 this year.

Creating huge buzz across the masses with the impactful trailer, 'Thalaivi' has generated immense anticipation to witness the journey of Jayalalithaa's life through the various stages.

From her struggles in the film world to the rise of her stardom as well as her battle through the political hurdles and ultimately emerging as the fierce leader who changed the shape of Tamil Nadu politics.

Helmed by A. L. Vijay, 'Thalaivi' is an upcoming Indian multilingual Indian biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Thalaivi' is written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media and Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films. (ANI)

