Release of Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Vikrant Rona' postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): The makers of Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer 'Vikrant Rona' recently announced that the film will not release on February 24.

On Thursday, the makers issued a statement that read, "Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on February 24, the present Covid scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favourable for a grand release across the globe. We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero."





Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok are also a part of the film.

'Vikrant Rona' is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and is directed by Anup Bhandari. (ANI)

