Release of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' pushed ahead in wake of Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The release date of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer thriller movie 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The move was keeping in mind the "health and safety" of everyone amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the movie was earlier slated to hit the screens on March 20.

The 31-year-old star, Parineeti, shared the information on Twitter on Saturday.

"Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone are of utmost importance at this time," the actor tweeted.



The official Instagram account of Yash Raj Films too shared the news of postponing the release date of the movie.



Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, the story of the upcoming nail-biting thriller revolves around the love-hate relationship between the lead duo.

Besides Kapoor and Chopra, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

